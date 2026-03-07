San Luis Obispo police release footage, identify person killed in officer-involved shooting

The San Luis Obispo Police Department released footage, Friday, from a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 28, on Poinsettia Street and Bluebell Way just before 4:45 p.m.

SLOPD said dispatchers received five 911 calls describing a man acting erratically and threatening to shoot the callers and their dogs.

Police said some callers believed the man was holding a gun, while another believed it was a toy.

In the video, you see police approach the man walking down the sidewalk in the Arbors neighborhood.

They have since identified him as Willie Felton Foster Jr., 69.

You can hear an officer call, "Hey," before Foster takes a knee, pointing something at the officers.

San Luis Obispo Police Department SLOPD released this picture from their in-car video of an officer involved shooting.

A second later, you can hear the officer yell "Hey, stop, stop, stop,” but police said Foster did not respond to their commands.

SLOPD said the officer reacted to an immediate threat and shot Foster.

Officers conducted first aid and CPR until EMS arrived, but Foster was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m. by SLO City Fire, according to police.

In the media release, SLOPD said officers inspected the item on the scene, but discovered it was not a real firearm.

San Luis Obispo Police Department SLOPD shared this picture from the scene of the officer involved shooting. It was determined to not be a real firearm.

Per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The video, which contains graphic footage, can be viewed here.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.