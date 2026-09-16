San Luis Obispo receives $1.3 million in state funding to prepare for potential El Niño storms

San Luis Obispo is receiving more than $1.3 million in state funding to upgrade its storm infrastructure ahead of what could be an intense El Niño winter season.

The money will go toward storm mitigation improvements, including storm drain replacements, according to Madeline Kacsinta, the city's assistant public works director.

"Getting ahead of the storms and replacing those to make sure that we don't have any failures during those big storm events, and we don't have any back-ups in the roads," Kacsinta said.

Areas targeted for upgrades and repairs include Skyline Drive, the Rafael-Luneta intersection, and Olive Street. The funding, secured by Assemblymember Dawn Addis, will also help the city remove dirt and debris that could back up storm drains across San Luis Obispo.

The investment comes after severe storms ripped through the area in 2023, causing significant damage to local businesses.

Robby McLaughlin, owner of Headstrong Fitness on Archer Street, said he received an early-morning call from his coaches when the storms hit.

"I got the call at about 6am or so from my coaches, and they said water is coming in the doors," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin was forced to shut down his gym and tear the building apart — from the flooring to the drywall — to repair the damage.

"It was a pretty dark time," McLaughlin said.

With a developing El Niño potentially bringing another round of intense storms this winter, McLaughlin said the prospect of a repeat is on his mind.

"I am kinda of concerned about that, coming back, doing the same thing here," McLaughlin said.

Down the street, Ali Jansen, owner of Frame Works, said her shop was also hit hard by the 2023 storms, which left more than an inch of water on the business' floor.

"I totally freak out and get stressed, you know, panic mode," Jansen said.

Jansen said the aftermath required a community effort to recover.

"When the waters finally did recede, it was all hands on deck to try to clean and save as much as we could," Jansen said.

Jansen said she welcomes the city's proactive approach.

"It's great that the city is being proactive and taking measures to mitigate problems that can be happening," Jansen said.

As San Luis Obispo prepares its infrastructure, residents and business owners can also take steps to protect their own properties. A link to the city's Winter Weather Preparedness guide is available here.