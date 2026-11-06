San Luis Obispo seeks public input on South Broad Street safety improvements

Residents got an opportunity to weigh in on the future of South Broad Street as the City of San Luis Obispo works to identify potential improvements along the busy corridor.

The City held a community meeting Thursday at Meadow Park, inviting residents to share their concerns and what changes they would like to see.

For some people, traffic safety is a major concern.

Shimon Tanaka moved to San Luis Obispo from San Francisco about a year ago. He says he has already noticed a difference in traffic conditions along South Broad Street and has witnessed several close calls.

“I feel like I see more traffic incidents here than I did in San Francisco,” Tanaka said.

Tanaka also described concerns about drivers failing to stop at traffic signals.

“People just go through that light all the time without stopping. I've had somebody ask me, 'Do I need to stop at this light'?” he said.

Those concerns are among the issues the City is looking at as it considers potential safety improvements. According to the City, six people have been killed along South Broad Street over the past six years.

The City has identified the area as a high-priority location for safety improvements, but officials say public feedback is an important part of determining what those improvements could look like.

Elaine Thurmond lives nearby and says traffic conditions have changed significantly over the years.

“Over the last 21 years, it's gotten pretty crazy. I live on the corner near Cordell, and we've had two motorcycle deaths in the last couple of years, and that's been a pretty traumatic situation for the residents,” Thurmond said.

Bryan Wheeler, a traffic engineer and planner with the city, said the City's planning efforts are supported by a federal "Safe Streets and Roads for All" grant the federal government awarded in 2025.

The initial focus will be on the busiest section of Broad Street, between South Street and Orcutt Road.

“In total, it's giving the city $400,000 with $100,000 city match to have a demonstration project, public outreach, and some environmental documentation for the project,” Wheeler said. “And then the City has also put up funds in the budget for permanent improvements in the long term.”

As part of the process, the City must complete a planning study that includes input from the community. Residents can also share their thoughts through an online survey.

For Thurmond, the hope is that the latest planning effort will eventually lead to changes residents have been waiting to see.

“I hope that the City is actually able to do something this time. Last time the road was designated a state highway, it took some time to turn it back over to the city,” she said.

The City is continuing its planning process, with construction potentially beginning as soon as fall 2027.