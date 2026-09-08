San Luis Obispo wants your input as officials reevaluate homelessness response

San Luis Obispo is asking residents to weigh in on how the city handles homelessness through its biannual survey that launched Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

Responses will help inform updates to the city's 2027–2031 Homelessness Response Strategic Plan, which the City Council first adopted in March 2023.

Amanda Honea-Frias moved to San Luis Obispo about five months ago without a job or a place to live.

"I think I had maybe a pair of pants that I wore and a couple T-shirts," Honea-Frias said.

She has since found a new job and a new home, crediting CAPSLO with providing the resources that helped her get back on her feet.

"When we fall on our butt or our face, we still have the ability to get back up, and it's hard," Honea-Frias said. "Sometimes asking for help isn't that easy."

Madison Thompson, a San Luis Obispo resident who works downtown, said she regularly sees people struggling in the area.

"Seems like, whatever they're doing, it's probably not enough," Thompson said. "It's concerning. I want to see more done. I want to see less people on the street," Thompson said.

Thompson said she is interested in taking the city's survey, adding that change needs to come from residents.

"It needs to come from the community, and not the people in power, because I don't think they see enough of what they're actually working on," Thompson said.

Other residents also voiced support for the effort.

"I think it's a great idea. I think a lot of other counties can do that as well," said Phoebe Pilg, a San Luis Obispo resident.

Joshua Rango, who is experiencing homelessness, offered his assessment of the city's current efforts.

"I do think they are doing a good job, but I very much think they could be doing a better job of it," Rango said.

In a recent press release, the city's Homelessness Response Manager, Daisy Wiberg, called homelessness "a complex issue," stating that while the city sees many opportunities to strengthen its response efforts, they cannot all be implemented simultaneously.

Wiberg said the survey will help the city better understand community priorities.

City staff are expected to report on the progress of the Homelessness Response Plan in the spring of next year.

You can complete the survey by clicking here.