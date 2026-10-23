San Luis Obispo's 'Safety Enhancement Zone' returns for Halloween celebrations

San Luis Obispo’s Safety Enhancement Zone is returning ahead of Halloween celebrations, bringing increased police staffing and higher fines for certain city violations.

The Safety Enhancement Zone will be in effect during two separate periods surrounding Halloween. The first begins at midnight on Friday, Oct. 23, and continues through 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. Enforcement resumes at midnight on Thursday, Oct. 29, and continues through 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

During those periods, fines for certain municipal code violations will be doubled, with some reaching as high as $1,000.

“What that means is that fines are going to be doubled for certain types of municipal code violations, and that includes things like urinating in public, open container, alcohol, or noise-related violations for the city,” said San Luis Obispo Police Sgt. Joe Hurni.

In 2024, the San Luis Obispo City Council updated the city’s Safety Enhancement Zone ordinance to include enforcement periods surrounding St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween. The city said the changes followed increasingly dangerous party behavior surrounding the two holidays.

The zones are one tool the city uses to address those behaviors and encourage people to celebrate responsibly.

Local resident John Rohner said having fun should also come with consideration for neighbors.

“They should try to be mindful of the noise, but I really think it's important that we allow kids to have fun,” Rohner said. “And as long as it's before 10:00, I think we can be a little lenient with some of those new noise ordinances.”

Police are also offering recommendations for people planning to host Halloween parties.

“We would ask you to keep your guests inside as much as possible and keep the volume down,” Hurni said. “Try to remember that you have neighbors that may be more sensitive, and they're not willing, maybe, to come speak with you, but they would still be upset with the noise.”

Police recommend keeping music low and indoors, picking up trash, and avoiding walking around with open alcohol containers. Those who plan to drink are also encouraged to arrange a designated driver, use public transportation, or take a rideshare.

San Luis Obispo police will increase staffing during both safety enhancement zone enforcement periods.

