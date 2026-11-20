An all-out search for a 16-year-old, nonverbal autistic teen came to a tragic end on Thursday afternoon, after 21 hours of searching.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said David Bennett, a student at San Luis Obispo High School, ran from his classroom into the hills behind campus at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday.

“The response was decisive. It was quick. It was purposeful and extraordinarily difficult," said Eric Prater, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent.

Officials say police arrived at the school within minutes of receiving the call, and a search team on the ground and in the air was eventually formed. Hundreds of search-and-rescue crew members searched through the rainy night and into the next day.

Authorities held a news conference Thursday afternoon. Watch in the player below:

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Missing San Luis Obispo teen found deceased near Cal Poly

Three different eyewitness calls were received from people seeing someone unclothed who fit Bennett's description.

“They had seen him alongside the 101," said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott.

On Thursday around noon, the California Highway Patrol helicopter located Bennett's body near Cal Poly on top of the ridge northwest of Cuesta Park, near Slack Street.

Rosa Flores, David’s sister, told KSBY News that items returned to the family by officials included Bennett’s harness.

“He would normally wear a harness and normally a jumpsuit that looks like a wrestler's jumpsuit, so he would have his clothes on and wouldn’t take them off because he was prone to, you know, just remove his clothes,” Flores said.

Flores said she stayed up all night posting about her brother's disappearance to spread the news, then woke up to the news that he had been found dead.

She remembers her brother as a joyful kid.

“You would hear upstairs, downstairs, him just hopping around full of joy," Flores said. "He also really enjoyed tons of videos of like sand and crushing stuff on YouTube. He always enjoyed that.”

The San Luis Police Department says that their investigation is ongoing and they expect to know the cause of death soon.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District says they will also do their own investigation with a private investigator.

“A high-level investigation with our team, as I mentioned earlier, that we will lay out the architecture of the incident and figure out, broadly speaking, how this all unfolded," Prater said.

“I’m just grateful for the cops for at least doing the best that they could," Flores said. "I’m grateful that they at least contributed somewhat… I just wish the school did. They failed him. They failed him."