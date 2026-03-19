SLO County non-profit that supports children's organizations donates $112K to local groups

Local non-profit, Central Coast Funds for Children, hosted its annual Open Meeting and Supporter Luncheon on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo.

Members say that last year, they donated a total of $112,000 across 39 local organizations.

At Wednesday's event, representatives from those organizations shared how they're using their funds to help local kids.

"There's definitely a need in SLO County to support our kids, so it's very important that the money that we raise stays on the Central Coast. It comes from the Central Coast and it stays on the Central Coast," said Ann Berry-Gallegos, Central Coast Funds for Children President.

Among the organizations at the meeting were Camp Ocean Pines, Tolosa Children's Dental Center, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County.

