SLO County supervisors approve bidding process that could change emergency services provider

On October 21, San Luis Obispo County Supervisors voted to move forward with a request for proposal (RFP), requiring San Luis Ambulance to enter into a competitive bidding process.

This means San Luis Ambulance will have to compete with other emergency service providers for a new contract. The county will choose the EMS provider that best meets community needs at an affordable cost.

Some people spoke in favor of the RFP at the Board of Supervisors meeting, including San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart.

“A competitive RFP is the best way to modernize our system," Stewart said. "This decision is not about favoring one provider over the other; it’s about trust.”

District 4 resident David Goss also spoke in support.

“If San Luis Ambulance scores the best at the RFP, then they truly are the best for the community," Goss said. "If not, the county has more options with the community in mind.”

San Luis Ambulance President Justin Kelton voiced his opposition and concerns.

“An RFP risks introducing a model or a provider that may not reflect the values, the standards and local investment that we built over decades," Kelton said.

Billy Gatlin, Templeton resident, also voiced his opposition to the RFP.

“If it's not broken, you don’t have to fix it," Gatlin said. "SLA has served our area for over 80 years and are valued by our community,” Gatlin said.

In a statement, Kelton told KSBY News that the company intends to submit a competitive bid to remain San Luis Obispo County's provider: “We intend to submit a competitive bid that reflects our deep roots, proven performance, and commitment to innovation. Our goal is to remain the trusted incumbent provider, continuing to serve San Luis Obispo County with excellence, compassion, and reliability."

KSBY News reporter Leslie Molina reached out to county supervisors, but they were not available this Friday for an interview.

