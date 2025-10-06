SLO moving company asking businesses to help domestic violence survivors

This October, Meathead Movers is asking local businesses, no matter the size, to join the 'Pledge to Protect' survivors of domestic violence.

Meathead Movers accomplishes this, by working with Lumina Alliance and local law enforcement to help relocate survivors.

Zak Brannon, Chief Operating Officer for Meathead Movers, tells KSBY it’s a case that hits close to home for many there, and it’s what continues to inspire them.

The most important part he says, making sure survivors feel safe and earning their trust.

“You know the hardest part is just seeing people in that vulnerable stage," said Brannon. "I have that history in my background and remember those feelings.”

Companies interested in joining the pledge, can provide essentials or volunteer. To make your pledge, you can visit their website by CLICKING HERE.

If you or a loved one is impacted by domestic violence, there are local resources to help. Lumina Alliance has a 24/7 crisis hotline or you can find more resources by HERE.