SLO native Dasha performs for hometown crowd at the Mid-State Fair

"You'd be dancin' instead of cryin'... 'cause, girl, you got your dream." - Dasha.

For San Luis Obispo native Dasha, the lyrics of her song, "Oh Anna," took on special meaning as she stepped on stage to play at the California Mid-State Fair. Fans surrounded the Chumash Grandstand Arena, along with family, friends, teachers and coaches... the same people who watched her grow up and pursue a career in music.

"I didn't want to miss the opening because I wanted to see Dasha," said Arroyo Grande resident/fan Shelly Cramer.

"We love Dasha!" added Arroyo Grande resident/fan Candice Jardine.

Dasha said returning to the fair and opening for the band Old Dominion was a full-circle moment.

"I love being home so much. I grew up coming to this fair every single summer, and now the fact that I'm the one playing the show tonight is pretty insane," she said.

KSBY first spoke with Dasha in 2024 as her breakout hit, "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" was taking off. Since then, the song reached No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, launching a career that has taken her to some of country music's biggest stages, including Stagecoach, Austin City Limits and the CMT Awards. She has also completed a sold-out Dashville tour and now has more than 8.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Since then, she has had a lot of “pinch me” moments, but one of her favorites was “probably playing Stagecoach," she said. "I sobbed after I went off stage. That was really incredible."

Despite the rapid rise, Dasha says her songwriting has stayed rooted in honesty.

"I just try to keep it real. I feel like we all have the same experiences. Being an artist and a songwriter, I love telling stories the way I feel them and see them. I think it gives people that feeling of, 'Oh my God, yes, I've felt that too.' It's a connection point."

Laguna Middle School teacher Mila Vujovich-LaBarre has watched her dream unfold from the beginning.

"A joy for me as a teacher is seeing students find their passion and follow it," Vujovich-LaBarre said. "I was in one of her first music videos when she was just getting started. I told her she was going to make it big, and she did."

While back on the Central Coast, Dasha also filmed two music videos, including "Memo," shot at the Nipomo Dunes and set to be released July 21.

Dasha also told us fans can expect a new album coming soon.

"There's going to be a lot of new music this year from the album. That's the next thing.”

She's also making time for a few of her favorite local spots while she’s in town.

"High Street Deli, of course. Tacos Acapulco, I already had two burritos from there… and I've only been here for two days. Scout Coffee and Frog and Peach."

Click here to learn more about Dasha and all of her upcoming new music.

