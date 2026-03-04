Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SLOPD asking for help with ID in suspicious death investigation

KSBY
Police are asking for help identifying a woman as part of a suspicious death investigation in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo police on Wednesday released two surveillance photos of the woman, but did not say what they believe her connection is to the Feb. 12 death of Veronica Beatrice Baro.

The 50-year-old’s body was discovered in a homeless encampment behind the Chevron gas station at Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley Road and near San Luis Obispo Creek.

Anyone with information on the investigation or person seen in the surveillance images is asked to contact Detective Koznek at (805) 594-8005 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

