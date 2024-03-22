Tickets for Poly Royal Rodeo sell out in 30 minutes

Thanks to recent successes at the national and regional levels and events like Break-A-Wave in Grover Beach, the Cal Poly Rodeo team continues to improve its participation numbers and notoriety.

“The growth in the last ten years has been pretty substantial," said Head Coach Ben Londo who is now in his tenth year with the program. "I think it attributed to the success of the team over the last ten years competitively.”

With success comes popularity. For the 82nd Cal Poly Royal Rodeo that kicks off their season, tickets sold out in 30 minutes.

“I never would have thought that would happen that fast," Londo admitted. "I know we've been able to build this event up and it's become a very popular event.”

While the team continues to grow, it continues to reinvent ways to get its name out there — mainly, social media — giving people in the community a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action that goes into putting on a home rodeo event and competing in one.

“I think we have a really strong social media presence, which is something newer," explained Cal Poly junior rodeo student-athlete Avery May. "The last couple of years, [we've been] really involved with social media and kind of reaching those other students at other schools.”

Despite a heartbreaking injury to a horse that resulted in euthanasia during last year’s Poly Royal Rodeo, those in the program say their emphasis is and has always been on safety for themselves and the animals.

“It's a top priority here," said sophomore rodeo team member Travis Smith. "We practice safe and we practice right."

All the student-athletes and members of the team live by a mantra that is said or thought of every time they enter the rodeo arena.

"I think the biggest one is that 'we respect and care for each other and our animals,'" May said of one of the lines in the mantra. "We're looking out for one another.”

According to Londo, the number of practice stock animals like horses and steers has increased dramatically since COVID-19, keeping up with the always-increasing number of students joining the program.

“What we used to get by with 20 horses is now we've got close to 40 that we have access to for practice,“ he said.

“Some of the best set of practice stock of any college program,” Smith added.

The 82nd Poly Royal Rodeo takes place from April 10-13 with rodeo performances three of the four days.