'We have been the stability, the consistency for our country': Local veterans honored in San Luis Obispo

What would you give for your freedom? For the many in attendance at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, what they gave came at great cost.

At 105 years old, Harry Moyer is the oldest active pilot in the world. He flew over 80 combat missions during World War II, going on to serve as a fighter pilot with the Flying Tigers. He, along with five other military veterans across all wars leading up to the Iraq War, was honored at the museum's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The keynote speaker, John Krause, served in the Navy for 24 years. He was also the White House Presidential Communications Officer during 9/11. For him, Veterans Day is significant.

“My message is this cycle that our country has gone through for 250 years is of war, followed by peace, followed by complacency and apathy, followed by war. But the constant within that cycle has been our veteran,” Krause said.

Congressman Salud Carbajal, who is a veteran himself, also spoke at the event.

“I also want to take a moment to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, my branch of service," Rep. Carbajal said during his speech.

For the more than 100 people in attendance, the event provided a time to reflect and honor those who served at various stages in American history.

“We have been the stability, the consistency for our country. We're sort of like the country's 9-1-1 for really bad days," Krause added.

Below are the veterans who received recognition at the ceremony:



World War II

Harry Moyer, Army Air Forces, 1942-1944 James T. Murphy, Army Air Forces, 1939 to 1962



Korean War

Robert Angel, Army, 1951-1953



Vietnam War

Pete Pepper, Army, 1960-1968



Cold War Era

Marty Black, Navy, 1973-1994 Toni Homen, Army, 1980-1999

