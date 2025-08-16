Week eight of Concerts in the Plaza draws crowds to downtown San Luis Obispo

The eighth installment of Concerts in the Plaza kicked off on Friday evening in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Crowds gathered in Mission Plaza to watch the Damon Castillo Band in action, along with opening act Colleen Rhatigan.

Afterward, attendees headed to Libertine Brewing Company for the official Concerts in the Plaza after party.

Maggie Kovach, the events manager for Downtown SLO, said the concert series is a great way to spotlight local musicians.

"We really love to celebrate our local artists. The Damon Castillo Band is here tonight with a really unique, fun blend. He's very California funk," Kovach said. "It's really, really great music, fantastic talent, harmonies, stuff to dance to. It's fantastic."

There are four more weeks of Concerts in the Plaza left this summer.

