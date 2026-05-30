Welcome Home Village nears grand opening in San Luis Obispo, volunteers needed for finishing touches

A permanent supportive housing community, located off Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo, is nearing completion. Organizers say they need volunteers to help put the finishing touches in place before the grand opening day.

Project manager Margaret Shepard-Moore said the Welcome Home Village is set to hold its grand opening on June 8. Volunteers are needed on June 6 to help prepare the site.

"A year and a half ago, it was a parking lot and a concept," Shepard-Moore said. "To be here today with the grand opening just around the corner and folks moving in right after that is pretty awesome."

Shepard-Moore said the site is nearly ready but needs some final work before residents arrive.

"The site is really clean looking and modern looking, but it definitely needs that touch of greenery," she said.

Volunteers on June 6 will be asked to help with the following tasks:



Plant 200 plants outside the units and communal areas

Set up 35 umbrellas and fill the bases with sand

Assemble and place 10 patio sets

Set up 12 bar tables and 24 stools

Set up 30 tables with pre-assembled chairs

Place 1 picnic table

Place 4 benches

The Welcome Home Village is a $10.5 million state-funded housing project designed to provide supportive housing for people living along the Bob Jones Trail. Each unit was built using 3D printing technology and recycled materials.

Navarda Heath, project manager for Azure Printed Homes, said the project reflects the company's mission.

"Creating something that's going to be beneficial to the community, I think that's what Azure is all about," Heath said. "I think the impact that we're making right now in this community is second to none."

Residents are expected to begin moving in sometime in late June.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call/text (805) 459-9955 or email mshepardmoore@co.slo.ca.us.