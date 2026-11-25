Cold temperatures can cause your tire pressure to drop and may even trigger your tire pressure warning light.

Drivers across the Central Coast may notice that light more often as temperatures fall, particularly during chilly mornings.

Santa Maria resident Abel Garcia makes the drive to San Luis Obispo for work each morning and said temperatures have been especially cold lately.

“Especially right now, the mornings are pretty cold,” Garcia said. “Close to 41 degrees, 39, so it’s pretty chilly.”

Those colder temperatures can affect tire pressure, according to Elena Ireland, owner and manager of Morin Brothers Automotive. She explained that as the air inside a tire cools, its pressure drops.

“So basically, what’s happening is that the molecules inside your tire are getting a little bit lower because of the cold air,” Ireland said.

As temperatures warm up, or as the tires heat up while driving, the pressure can rise again.

Grover Beach resident Hannah Whitehead said she has noticed those changes firsthand.

“I’ve definitely noticed pressure tire changes when it’s hot and when it’s cold,” Whitehead said.

She said the temperature changes sometimes trigger her tire pressure warning light.

“The light pops up and then I check it myself, and if I need to, I just put air in it,” Whitehead said.

Ireland said drivers frequently come into the shop concerned after seeing the warning light, especially on cold mornings.

“I know my car does the same thing, especially on early mornings,” Ireland said. “It’s going to come on. If it doesn’t go off after a couple hours or when the temperature changes, then come into a shop and we can check it for you.”

Drivers can check their tire pressure in several ways. Some newer vehicles display the pressure of individual tires directly on the dashboard. Garcia said his vehicle allows him to check through controls on his steering wheel.

“I go in through my module on my steering wheel and I have to select the actual option to check my tire pressure,” Garcia said.

For vehicles that do not display the tire pressure in PSI, drivers can use a tire pressure gauge to get an exact reading and determine whether the tires need air.

AAA recommends checking tire pressure once a month and before long road trips, even if the tire pressure warning light does not come on.