'Your City, Your Voice:' San Luis Obispo hosts civic engagement workshop

San Luis Obispo is hosting its first-ever "Your City, Your Voice" workshop Thursday to help residents feel more comfortable participating in local government.

The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. at San Luis Obispo City Hall and is expected to wrap up around 8 p.m. No registration is required.

The city's DEI Manager, Matt Pennon, said the formal setting of a city council meeting can make public participation feel out of reach for many residents.

"Oftentimes having conversations can be really difficult, but when you take that conversation, and you bring it into City Hall, and in the council chambers, that's another layer that can make it really uncomfortable," Pennon said.

The interactive workshop is designed to help people understand how to access public meeting information, practice public speaking, and stay informed about upcoming public input opportunities.

The first half of the event will feature an educational presentation. The second half will be a mock city council meeting, where community members will have the chance to practice giving public comment.

"This is the people's house, and we want to make sure that they have an opportunity to have their voice heard," Pennon said.

San Luis Obispo City DEI Administrative Specialist Samantha Vethavanam said public comment is more accessible than many residents may realize.

"Public comment is your right as a community member. It's pretty accessible. There's multiple ways to do it, and it's a really, really important and impactful way to make your voice heard in city government," Vethavanam said.

A new "how to" guide will also be available online with information for those looking to weigh in on city issues, covering everything from public comment advice to transportation and parking tips.

"A really cool thing we provide at the city is one hour free of parking if you come to a city meeting," Vethavanam said.

Thursday's workshop marks the third event in the City's "Belonging Project" series, designed to help build a more connected community. Pennon said the City hopes to host another "Your City, Your Voice" event in the future.

The City is seeking input for future "Belonging Project" sessions. Residents can share their ideas on the city's website.