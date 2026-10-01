Man charged in San Miguel woman’s death pleads not guilty

The man arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in San Miguel this week has pleaded not guilty.

Jose Joaquin Sevilla Ruiz, 61, of San Miguel, entered the plea in a San Luis Obispo courtroom Thursday morning.

He is charged with murder and a special allegation of personal and intentional discharge of a gun causing death.

His arrest Tuesday morning followed reports of shots fired Monday night at a home on the 500 block of River Road in San Miguel.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s officials said when deputies arrived, they discovered Reyna Espinosa, 60, had been shot multiple times, and despite life-saving measures, she did not survive. A weapon was reportedly recovered at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Sevilla Ruiz took off after the shooting. He was arrested Tuesday morning in Wasco.

The sheriff's office was not able to confirm whether the victim and suspect were married.

“Detectives believe that there was a verbal argument between the two before the shooting occurred and that it was a part of the domestic disturbance,” sheriff’s public information officer Tony Cipolla told KSBY.

In a GoFundMe set up by family members of Espinosa to cover memorial costs, they describe her as a loving and kind person.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s detective bureau at (805)781-4500.

Sevilla Ruiz is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on Oct. 19. At 8:30 a.m.

He’s currently being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail.