New contracts approved for San Miguel fire chief, general manager

The town of San Miguel will keep its fire chief and general manager.

The Community Services District Board of Directors approved the renewal of contracts for Fire Chief Scott Young and General Manager Kelly Dodds Thursday night.

While Dodds contract expired Aug. 31, it was extended through Sept. 30.

The recent approval means Dodds will remain in his position for another four years. He has been with the district since 2007 and served as general manager since 2002.

Approval for Chief Young’s contract failed at the Aug. 28 meeting after one board member was recused from the vote and another was absent.



Thursday night’s contract approval means Young will remain in his position for another three years.

He's held the position of fire chief/fire prevention officer for San Miguel Fire for the past three years and served in various roles with the department prior to that, including as assistant fire chief, fire captain and as a volunteer firefighter.