Community meetings to address road safety in Santa Barbara: Here's how to attend

The City of Santa Barbara is set to host two community meetings, where officials will discuss an action plan to bolster street safety.

The first is scheduled to take place on Zoom this Wednesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can register online by clicking this link.

The second will be held next Wednesday, May 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Attendees at these meetings can expect to learn more about the City's Safe Streets for All Action Plan, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in Santa Barbara.

RELATED: Santa Barbara's 'Safe Streets' plan to reduce traffic deaths

City officials say they are currently developing this plan. So far, they have identified the following ten streets to prioritize for safety enhancements:



Bath Street - Alamar Avenue to Mission Street Canon Perdido Street - State to Milpas Streets Calle Real - Pueblo Street to Hitchcock, with anticipated extension to La Cumbre Road Castillo Street - Mission to Micheltorena Streets Chapala Street - Alamar Avenue to Mission Street De La Vina Street - Mission to Micheltorena Streets Las Positas Road - State Street to Calle Real, with anticipated connection to Modoc Road Nopal Street - Cota to Quinientos Streets Olive Street - Micheltorena to Carrillo Streets State Street - Highway 154 to Sola Street

These streets were reportedly selected based on collision data history and community input.

During the upcoming meetings, information will be shared on engineering solutions proposed for the areas.

For more details on the action plan, you can click here.