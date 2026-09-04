Dog death investigation at Santa Barbara daycare sent to DA for review

The investigation into a dog’s death at a Santa Barbara animal daycare and boarding facility has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Santa Barbara police confirmed the information with KSBY News Thursday night, stating the case remains active and the department is not commenting further at this time. The DA’s Office will review the case to determine whether any charges will be filed.

The case stems from a July incident where a local family says their 1-year-old English bulldog, Bruce, drowned while attending Camp Canine, an animal daycare on the 800 block of East Montecito Street.

Related: Dog's drowning at Santa Barbara daycare sparks protest

The death prompted a police investigation, calls for accountability, and a temporary suspension of the business’s daycare operations.

Following the incident, the business was closed for daycare services but remained open for boarding.

On Friday, Camp Canine confirmed it has resumed operation of all services.