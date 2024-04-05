Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Isla Vista to offer free downtown bus shuttles this weekend

deltopia in 2021 3-30-22.PNG
KSBY
In past years, Deltopia has brought tens of thousands of partygoers to Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista. The annual event coincides with the first weekend after the start of UC Santa Barbara's Spring Quarter.
deltopia in 2021 3-30-22.PNG
Posted at 12:20 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 15:20:13-04

The Isla Vista Recreation & Park District plans to offer free downtown bus shuttles on April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The free rides coincide with the annual unsanctioned college street party known as Deltopia.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The pick-up point will be located at Children’s Park at 810 Camino Del Sur. Those using the service will be dropped off at Santa Barbara Stearn’s Wharf.

A returning bus will depart from Stearn’s Wharf at 5:30 p.m. and take guests back to Children’s Park.

The service is open to all ages on a first-come first-served basis. Spaces can be registered in advance at the sign-up link.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community