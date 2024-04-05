Isla Vista to offer free downtown bus shuttles this weekend

The Isla Vista Recreation & Park District plans to offer free downtown bus shuttles on April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The free rides coincide with the annual unsanctioned college street party known as Deltopia.

The pick-up point will be located at Children’s Park at 810 Camino Del Sur. Those using the service will be dropped off at Santa Barbara Stearn’s Wharf.

A returning bus will depart from Stearn’s Wharf at 5:30 p.m. and take guests back to Children’s Park.

The service is open to all ages on a first-come first-served basis. Spaces can be registered in advance at the sign-up link.