Men originally hit with murder in fatal Santa Barbara stabbing have charges reduced

Two men charged with murder in early August for a stabbing incident in Santa Barbara that turned fatal have had those charges reduced.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced today the two men, 28-year-old Juan Fernando Rios and 30-year-old Sergio Rivas, were acting in self-defense when they stabbed Anthony Bisquera-Hartley on State Street on Aug. 1.

The district attorney says after reviewing additional evidence, it's been determined that Bisquera-Hartley, the decedent, was armed with a knife. He later died at a hospital.

The office will still pursue convictions for assault and firearms-related charges, the office said.

A third man, Luis Gerado Terrazas, is also facing charges. All three defendants will be arriagned on Monday, Sept. 8.