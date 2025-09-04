Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Men originally hit with murder in fatal Santa Barbara stabbing have charges reduced

The district attorney's office said they will still pursue convictions for assault- and firearms-related charges.
Two men charged with murder in early August for a stabbing incident in Santa Barbara that turned fatal have had those charges reduced.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced today the two men, 28-year-old Juan Fernando Rios and 30-year-old Sergio Rivas, were acting in self-defense when they stabbed Anthony Bisquera-Hartley on State Street on Aug. 1.

The district attorney says after reviewing additional evidence, it's been determined that Bisquera-Hartley, the decedent, was armed with a knife. He later died at a hospital.

The office will still pursue convictions for assault and firearms-related charges, the office said.

A third man, Luis Gerado Terrazas, is also facing charges. All three defendants will be arriagned on Monday, Sept. 8.

