Santa Barbara County DA releases report on deadly deputy-involved shooting at Goleta grocery store

Following an investigation into the deadly deputy-involved shooting of a man in Goleta last year, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office reports it has determined that the shooting was justifiable.

On October 20, 2025, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Ralphs grocery store on Hollister Avenue for reports of a man attacking another man and his dog.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Abdourahman Nyan, fought with and stabbed the victim before running into the store and trying to hide in a restroom.

According to the DA’s report, deputies evacuated the store, tried to secure Nyan inside the bathroom, and called for a sergeant to bring more less-lethal resources, such as a ballistic shield and 40mm launcher. However, before they could prepare to use those items, Nyan reportedly charged out of the bathroom toward them, holding two knives and using a large metal trash can as a shield. One deputy deployed his Taser, while two others fired a total of six rounds at Nyan, killing him.

The coroner’s report showed that Nyan suffered five gunshot wounds. He also reportedly had THC in his system at the time of his death.

The victim of the stabbing survived, according to sheriff’s officials. He reportedly suffered a large gash to his forearm, multiple scratches and abrasions, and two small puncture wounds on the right side of his ribcage.

The DA’s Office concluded that Nyan’s “actions created a reasonable fear of death or great bodily injury” in the deputies’ minds and that they “acted reasonably in their use of deadly force.”

Previous coverage:

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Goleta

New details released in deadly Ralphs grocery store shooting in Goleta