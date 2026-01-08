'This is not okay': Locals speak out following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Community members gathered outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse Wednesday evening in response to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the woman, identified as Renee Good, was an observer of the federal activity and was not the target of an ICE-related arrest. Her death has sparked protests and vigils across the country, including here on the Central Coast.

“We are here in solidarity, in community, and we are stronger,” said Tahnia Mark, a volunteer with 805 Undocufund. “We are here to say that this is not okay.”

KSBY spoke with volunteers and community organizers who have been monitoring federal immigration enforcement activity throughout the Central Coast over the past week.

“None of this is new,” said Ana Garcia, an 805 Undocufund volunteer. “It’s just now more publicly visible. I am in grief that a woman lost her life today because she was trying to assert her First Amendment rights.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agent involved on Wednesday, claiming Good had tried to run over the officer and calling it an act of domestic terrorism.

“An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him,” Noem said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Back on the Central Coast, local volunteers say they will be watching to see if the most recent events in Minneapolis will affect what is happening here at home.

“As ICE evolves and their tactics evolve, so do ours,” Mark said. “We are ready. We see what’s happening, and we will act accordingly to protect our communities and keep ourselves safe.”