8th annual Santa Maria AirFest brings history to the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Hundreds of people from across the Central Coast came out Saturday and Sunday for the eighth annual Planes of Fame AirFest at the Santa Maria Airport.

The event brought together aviation enthusiasts of all ages to see vintage aircraft, military planes and aircraft still used today.

For some visitors, the AirFest was also an opportunity to reflect on their own experiences in aviation.

Jim Walsh, a pilot who has been flying for 73 years, said aviation has taught him important life skills.

“It’s the greatest experience in the world. It teaches you a discipline that teaches you good decision-making. It teaches you confidence,” Walsh said.

For younger visitors, the event offered a chance to learn more about aircraft and imagine careers in aviation.

Ethan Martinez said he learned about how aircraft are refueled and repaired.

“I’ve learned a lot out there like refuel the B-2 bombers and, like, how they repair it, and then with the helicopters, how they set it up, like the one over there that they just launched, the rescue helicopter,” Martinez said.

For Abigail Caruso, the AirFest helped fuel a dream of her own.

“I want to be a pilot for NASA because I love outer space,” Caruso said.

Pilot Nova with Beale Air Force Base said seeing historic aircraft up close gives people an opportunity to connect with aviation history.

“This collection of kind of preserved warbirds [is] something that you’re not going to see somewhere else. To get these out on display so people can actually come and see this, and this is part of history, is absolutely incredible,” Nova said.

Nova said airshows also played an important role in inspiring him when he was younger. Now, he hopes to give the next generation that same opportunity.

“For me personally, coming to airshows as a young child definitely inspired me to go do what I did, so I can do the same. If I could pass that on, I think that’s just the coolest thing ever,” Nova said.

Organizers say they are already planning next year’s event.

People interested in getting involved can volunteer through the Planes of Fame website.