Allan Hancock College students, community members march against ICE activity

The Indivisible Student Club at Allan Hancock College and 805 UndocuFund marched around the Santa Maria campus Friday following recent ICE activity in the area, including the Oct. 5 detention of a parent while dropping off a student at the college.

Claudia Santos, President of the Indivisible Club, tells KSBY News the fear surrounding ICE activity has impacted her family.

“I never see like me and my family ever going out anymore. It’s always me and my siblings and it seems like my parents are gone, but like they’re still with me,” Santos said.

Anthony Rodriguez, Rapid Response Coordinator for 805 UndocuFund, says the organization previously received one to three reports of ICE activity a week. He says those reports have increased since Oct. 5.

“It’s been overwhelming. Just in one day for Santa Maria, when I was here because I came to back up Santa Maria, I think it was almost 27,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, whose organization tracks ICE activity in the area, estimates about 300 arrests have been made since Oct. 5.

KSBY News reached out to ICE for updated numbers. Los Angeles spokesperson Luis Alani directed KSBY News to the agency's online data, which only provided numbers through May. Alani did not provide updated figures.

For third-year student Emily Guzman, the march was her first time participating in a demonstration.

Guzman says she wanted to show support for her peers who feel unsafe amid ICE activity in the area.

“A lot of our students feel unsafe and they shouldn’t feel like that. They should feel like they can come to school, learn, feel safe, not feel like they have to go undercover or skip or drop classes,” Guzman said.

Santos added, “The whole reason why I want ICE out of the community is because I want my freedom back. I want my parents back. I want things how they used to be.”

Allan Hancock College currently offers resources through its Aim to Dream Center and counseling services at the Student Health Center.