Rain didn't stop more than 200 families from showing up at Vida Church in Santa Maria to receive Thanksgiving food.

Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast distributed about 200 boxes Thursday, Nov. 19, to help families prepare for the holiday. Each box included ham, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and vegetables.

For some families, the extra food comes at a time when grocery costs and household expenses make it harder to put meals on the table.

“This year, it’s hard for us,” said Melody Zamora, a Santa Maria resident. “So I am glad to be helping our family in need and to help myself so we can be together and have a happy Thanksgiving.”

David Chang, with Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast, showed some of the items included in the boxes.

“We have mashed potatoes, we have a pretty decent-sized ham, and we have pumpkin pie,” Chang said.

Luke Johnson, director of Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast, said each box can feed about eight to 12 people, potentially helping an estimated 2,000 people.

However, he said the need for food assistance continues to grow throughout the year.

“In Santa Maria, we have large multigenerational families, and this just isn’t enough,” Johnson said. “We see weekly, during the entirety of the year, that the need continues to grow.”

According to Hannah Ryckman with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, food insecurity tends to increase during the holiday season as families face additional expenses.

"The high cost of living, combined with additional holiday expenses, can make it harder for families to afford food. Seasonal slowdowns in tourism, hospitality and agriculture can also mean reduced work hours and lost income for many in our community,” said Ryckman.

The distribution was made possible through partnerships with the Foodbank, grocery stores, local churches and community volunteers.

Mary Hernandez, a Guadalupe resident, said the food will help her family and ease some of the stress of preparing for Thanksgiving.

“I feel like where we live out there in Guadalupe, you know, it’s not always food on the table,” Hernandez said. “So it’s very helpful to help us, you know, and take that stress off my mom.”

For Zamora, the food boxes also provide an opportunity to share the holiday with another family in need.

“I’m sharing with another family that are in need,” Zamora said. “So we are going to get together and spend Thanksgiving together, and so it’s going to be a nice, happy family.”

Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast is scheduled to host another food distribution event on Dec. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1207 N. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. Organizers plan to distribute 250 to 300 food boxes and offer Christmas activities for families.