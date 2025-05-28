Country artist Larry Fleet to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair

Country music singer-songwriter Larry Fleet is scheduled to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

The concert will take place on Friday, July 11, in the Minetti Grandstand Arena. Special guest Cripple Creek will open the show.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 30, on the fair's website.

Fleet competed and placed second on the USA Network's "Real Country" singing competition show. He has released three albums and three singles, including his debut hit "Where I Find God."

The Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 9 through July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.