The Santa Barbara County Fair is adding to its 2024 concert lineup with its first-ever "Central Coast Summer Jam."

The hip-hop concert, featuring Too Short, Kalan FrFr, Suga Free, Dezzy Hollow, Kokane and DJ JAlexis, is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Tickets range in price from $60 to $200 and are on sale now. Tickets do not include the cost of fair admission.

The Santa Barbara County Fair will take place from July 10-14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.