Local P.E. teacher shifts curriculum amid soaring Central Coast temperatures

With a heat wave sending temperatures soaring in parts of the Central Coast, community members are thinking ahead to stay safe— especially during back-to-school season.



Coolers full of ice and water were filled up for students at Adam Elementary School in Santa Maria on Thursday.

KSBY stopped by the school to speak with Physical Education (PE) teacher Michael Pope about how he is shifting the PE curriculum amid the high temperatures.

“We want to take it easy. We're easing on in," Pope said. "Obviously, the sun can cause sun stroke, heat strokes, things of that nature. We just want to make sure that doesn't happen every student."

When asked about the advice he would give to parents, Pope said hydration is key.

"Have your student bring a water bottle. Make sure they're drinking water at home. [Wear] light clothing in this type of weather. The lighter the actual color of the clothing, the better it reflects the sun,” the teacher said.



Pope added that normally, class exercises are strenuous; however, he has reduced their intensity by about half considering the hot weather.