New Burlington store coming to Santa Maria

Burlington Stores Inc., a major U.S. off-price retailer, issued an official announcement on Monday that it will open a new location in Santa Maria.

The specific opening date has yet to be announced, but company officials say it will open in spring 2026.

KSBY first reported on plans for the new store in early 2025, when signs that read "Burlington coming soon" were posted on the former Big Lots! location in the Stowell Shopping Center on the 1400 block of S. Broadway.

KSBY

This location will mark Burlington's 123rd store in California, according to a media release from the retailer. It will reportedly feature Burlington's new store design, which includes wider, more organized aisles and bold signage for easier navigation.

Company officials say the store will offer top-brand clothing for men, women, and kids at prices up to 60% less than other retailers.

The store will reportedly also sell footwear, beauty products, home decor, and pet care items.

As Burlington prepares to open its new location, the company is inviting people to apply for positions online.