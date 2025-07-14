Santa Barbara County Fair celebrates 130 years

The Santa Barbara County Fair, which has run for more than 130 years, celebrated its final day of the year on Sunday.

Despite the long run, organizers told KSBY News they always find a way to change things up. Interim CEO Jennifer Murad says there were plenty of new attractions that helped add an extra layer of excitement.

One of them was Brad’s World Reptiles, which allowed fairgoers to see and interact with exotic reptiles.

“It's all about learning," said Jerry Miller with Brad's World Reptiles. "It's an educational purpose for the younger society. A good way to actually be able to interact with some of our animals and see them up close.”

Visitors also participated in a new shopping experience called the Makers Market, where 20 California vendors sold their handmade goods.

"Everything from soaps to cake goods to freeze-dried puff," said Tammy Phillips with the Makers Market. "[It's] an opportunity to shop all different varieties of products and be able to do it all in one building.”

The Emergency Preparedness and First Responder Corner made a return to the fair after some years of absence.

“We have CHP. We have public works. We have City of Santa Maria Fire here, and we're handing out information and trying to get people more prepared for disasters,” says Kelly Hubbard, County of Santa Barbara Director Office of Emergency Management.

New vendors like Dubai Chocolate Strawberries and Heritage Coffee were added to the mix.

Some people say they love coming back to the fair year after year. The diversity of attractions and activities is what draws others, like Brian Sawyer, back to this time-honored event.

“My wife and I have lived here for over a decade," said Sawyer. "We've come a handful of times over the years. From the animals to the rides and the games. It's just a really good representation of this community.”

Murad does not have final attendance numbers yet, but said they are very happy with this year’s turnout.