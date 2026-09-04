Santa Maria residents invited to weigh in on Measure C sales tax proposal

Santa Maria voters will decide in November whether to increase the City’s sales tax by half a percentage point.

The Santa Maria City Council approved placing Measure C on the November ballot in June.

The City’s current sales tax rate is 8.75%. If approved, Measure C would increase the rate to 9.25%.

The City says Measure C would not replace or change other sales tax measures already in place.

Santa Maria Assistant City Manager Chuen Wu said Measure C would differ from Measure U.

“Measure U has been in place for the last eight years or so, and that’s primarily for public safety, police and fire,” Wu said. “So Measure C differs from Measure U in that it’s more toward the quality of life, community facilities, parks, the library and our streets.”

The City expects Measure C to generate about $13 million in additional revenue each year.

Wu said the money would help the City maintain programs and community facilities as it continues to face budget constraints.

“The Paul Nelson Aquatics Center, in the last budget process, there was a proposal to close it for the winter hours because of budget constraints,” Wu said. “This sales tax would allow us to keep it open year-round, but not just the pool, but all of our community facilities, our programs for youth, programs for seniors, our library hours.”

While the City says the additional revenue could help maintain community services, residents have mixed opinions about the proposed tax increase.

Santa Maria resident Frida Robles said she supports the measure if the money goes to certain things.

“I’m all about it for the community. I’m very involved with the communities up and down the Central Coast,” Robles said. “So if it’s going to help our parks and recreation, to build the roads, to make things better, then I am okay with that.”

Other residents, like Gabe Toress, said they would like to see additional community needs addressed.

“That is a positive thing. But, you know, there’s other things I think the community needs help with,” Torres said. “There’s a lot of unsheltered people here, a lot of mental health things going on in the community.”

For Santa Maria resident and college student Ella Cruz, she worries the increase could still create an added burden.

“Either way, even if it’s going to go toward good causes and needs, it still doesn’t really do a big favor for other people,” Cruz said.

The proposed 0.5% sales tax would add half a cent for every dollar spent on taxable goods.

That would equal an additional 5 cents on a $10 purchase, 10 cents on a $20 purchase, and 50 cents on a $100 purchase.

Wu said the tax would not apply to certain basic necessities.

“I think it’s important to note that the sales tax does not affect groceries or prescription medication or some of the basic necessities,” Wu said.

The City plans to hold four town hall meetings in the coming weeks to give residents more information about Measure C and answer questions.

Meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

