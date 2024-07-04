Brooks Lee gets called up to the Minnesota Twins for MLB debut

It’s the news he’s been waiting for his whole life. San Luis Obispo native and former Cal Poly standout Brooks Lee was called up to the Minnesota Twins at around 2 p.m. central time Wednesday, now making his major league debut.

Playing for the minor league Class AAA affiliate St. Paul Saints earlier in the season, Lee is now the 24th Cal Poly baseball player to make the majors and 15th under his father and Cal Poly Baseball Head Coach Larry Lee. He made it in Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers a day after he was selected to participate in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game and the Futures Skills Showcase later this month.

A 2019 graduate of San Luis Obispo High School, Lee was drafted in 2022 by the Twins as the 8th overall pick — the highest pick in Mustang history. From there he quickly worked his way through their minor league system.

While it’s not a surprise to Lee to get his big league shot, he battled injuries at the beginning of the 2024 season before coming back June 5.

Lee joins his close friend and former Mustang teammate Drew Thorpe in the majors who made his MLB debut on the mound June 11 for the Chicago White Sox.