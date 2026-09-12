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FNH Week 3: Templeton wins big, Atascadero win streak snapped, and high-scoring games

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Valentina Saldaña // KSBY
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Posted

Week 3 of Friday Night Highlights in the books! From Hall of Fame inductees at the game of the week at San Luis Obispo High School to high-scoring games.

Here's a breakdown of final scores from Friday, Sept. 11:

San Luis Obispo - 38
Atascadero - 14

Ridgeview - 23
Mission Prep - 6

Santa Barbara - 42
Righetti - 0

Santa Maria - 40
Del Oro - 0

Templeton - 69
Morro Bay - 6

Lompoc - 48
Pioneer Valley - 6

Nipomo - 49
Cabrillo - 14

Bullard - 21
Arroyo Grande - 17

St. Joseph - 47
Franklin - 0

Paso Robles - 35
Highland - 21

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