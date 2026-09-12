FNH Week 3: Templeton wins big, Atascadero win streak snapped, and high-scoring games

Week 3 of Friday Night Highlights in the books! From Hall of Fame inductees at the game of the week at San Luis Obispo High School to high-scoring games.
Here's a breakdown of final scores from Friday, Sept. 11:
San Luis Obispo - 38
Atascadero - 14
Ridgeview - 23
Mission Prep - 6
Santa Barbara - 42
Righetti - 0
Santa Maria - 40
Del Oro - 0
Templeton - 69
Morro Bay - 6
Lompoc - 48
Pioneer Valley - 6
Nipomo - 49
Cabrillo - 14
Bullard - 21
Arroyo Grande - 17
St. Joseph - 47
Franklin - 0
Paso Robles - 35
Highland - 21