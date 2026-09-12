FNH Week 3: Templeton wins big, Atascadero win streak snapped, and high-scoring games

Week 3 of Friday Night Highlights in the books! From Hall of Fame inductees at the game of the week at San Luis Obispo High School to high-scoring games.

Here's a breakdown of final scores from Friday, Sept. 11:

San Luis Obispo - 38

Atascadero - 14

Ridgeview - 23

Mission Prep - 6

Santa Barbara - 42

Righetti - 0

Santa Maria - 40

Del Oro - 0

Templeton - 69

Morro Bay - 6

Lompoc - 48

Pioneer Valley - 6

Nipomo - 49

Cabrillo - 14

Bullard - 21

Arroyo Grande - 17

St. Joseph - 47

Franklin - 0

Paso Robles - 35

Highland - 21