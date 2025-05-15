Watch Now
Another small fire breaks out in the Santa Maria Riverbed

It's the fourth fire in the area since Sunday, May 11.
levee fire.jpg
CAL FIRE SLO
The Levee Fire burned about 1/4 acre of brush in the Santa Maria Riverbed on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
levee fire.jpg
UPDATE (12:32 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that the fire is now contained and a total of three acres burned.
___

(10:34 a.m.) - For the third day in a row, firefighters are responding to a grass fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed.

The fire broke out at around 9:15 a.m. on the east side of Highway 101.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, as of 10:25 a.m., it had burned about 1/4 acre and forward progress was stopped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's the fourth fire to break out in the riverbed area since Sunday.

Sunday's fire burned about one acre; a fire on Tuesday burned approximately five acres; and a fire on Wednesday burned two acres.

