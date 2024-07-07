'Big wall of flames': Some residents concerned as Lake Fire continues to grow

Quick links:



On Saturday afternoon fire crews worked to put water and retardant on the Lake Fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

The Lake Fire is spreading fast and locals are worried.

“I’m concerned that the fire might get into the backcountry into the San Rafael wilderness and start burning,” Jarrett Smith, a Lompoc resident said.

Smith works in the Los Padres National Forest doing trail work and was scoping out the fire on Saturday.

“I sure hope the fire doesn't get back there because I don't want to see spots I love being burned,” he said.

Near Zaca Lake and Foxen Canyon, thousands of acres burned Friday night.

Just a few miles away in Santa Ynez, Bryce Wilczak says he could see the smoke.

“It was like a big wall of flames," Bryce Wilczak, who lives in Santa Ynez said. "It was pretty scary and it looked like a volcano."

Joy Chamberlain lives along Foxen Canyon Road. She hadn't been evacuated yet but saw the smoke and flames from her house.

“At night there were areas like little valleys and we watched the fire explode," Chamberlain said. "We could see the whole fire line at that point."

On Saturday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck said there was high fire activity and low relative humidity. The lower the humidity, the more efficiently the vegetation will burn.

“If the inversion layer lifts it will increase the fire activity but also allow our aircraft to get in there,” Safechuck said.

There were three helicopters and 10 air tankers assigned to the Lake Fire earlier on Saturday. It's unclear what kinds of units and how many are still assigned.

Safechuck says they’re an important part of the fight against this fire.

“That is steep terrain back up there that's hard to get to. We have hand crews that are here. We have to hike those hills and put in hose lays," Safechuck said. "We need aircraft to knock down the fire in front of the crews. With the inversion layer, it makes it challenging for us but we'll keep moving forward."

Santa Barbara County fire is receiving resources from Los Padres National Forest, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Ventura County and Los Angeles County.

Stay up to date with emergency alerts at readysbc.org.