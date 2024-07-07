Evacuation order issued as Lake Fire grows to 13,264 acres

An Evacuation Order has been issued for areas near the Lake Fire as the wildfire continues to grow.

As of late Saturday night, the fire has burned 13,264 acres, according to fire officials, after breaking out near Zaca Lake on Friday afternoon.

The Evacuation Order includes properties along Figueroa Mountain Road from the Grass Mountain Trail Head to the neighborhood within Sawmill Basin, including Tunnel Road and the Figueroa Campground.

Earlier this weekend, Santa Barbara County officials issued Evacuation Warnings for the areas north of Zaca Lake Road, east of Foxen Canyon Road and south of the Sisquoc River, and for areas of Figueroa Mountain Road from the Forest Station to Chamberlin Ranch.

Some of these areas may overlap with the new Evacuation Order. To determine if you are in an evacuation order or warning zone, check out the county’s interactive map at this link.

Evacuated residents in need of shelter may call (805) 678-3073.

Those who need help with animal evacuations may call (805) 698-0212.

The Lake Fire is 0% contained and the cause is under investigation.

Temperatures remain high in the area and firefighters are dealing with rugged terrain.

The large amount of smoke generated by the fire prompted Santa Barbara County health officials to issue an Air Quality Watch on Saturday.