Lake Fire grows to 20,320 acres as firefighters report active burning overnight

The Lake Fire has grown to 20,320 acres and containment remains at 8% as of Monday morning.

The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon in the Los Padres National Forest near Zaca Lake in Santa Barbara County.

According to the latest update from fire officials, the fire continues to actively burn through the night on slopes above the fog. Some areas are reportedly more active at night than during the day, and firefighters are reporting large growth in the southeast area of the fire.

An Evacuation Order is currently in place for all areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd.) to Chamberlin Ranch, and all areas from Zaca Lake Road at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River including east of Foxen Canyon Road to the 9000 block

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

There are more than 1,000 fire personnel assigned to the Lake Fire along with 10 helicopters and numerous air tankers as conditions allow.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.