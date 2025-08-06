Gifford Fire is now the largest in California this year. It's just 9% contained

The Gifford Fire is now the largest fire in California this year, becoming the state's most expansive blaze in acreage burned in just five days.

It has surpassed the state's then-largest fire, the Madre Fire, which scorched about 81,000 acres in the same region last month — and did so in a fraction of the time.

The fire, which began Friday, Aug. 1, has burned roughly 84,000 acres and is now 9% contained, surpassing the Madre Fire’s 81,779 acres burned.⁣ The Madre Fire started on July 2 and was active for 24 days.

That's according to data published on Cal Fire's website.

Los Padres National Forest

Both fires started northeast of Santa Maria along Highway 166. The highway remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Several evacuation orders have been issued in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.⁣

The cause remains under investigation.⁣