Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Gifford Fire is now the largest in California this year. It's just 9% contained

It has surpassed the state's then-largest fire, the Madre Fire, which scorched about 81,000 acres in the same region last month.
Gifford Fire, Aug. 3_LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST.jpg
Los Padres National Forest
Gifford Fire, Aug. 3_LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Gifford Fire is now the largest fire in California this year, becoming the state's most expansive blaze in acreage burned in just five days.

It has surpassed the state's then-largest fire, the Madre Fire, which scorched about 81,000 acres in the same region last month — and did so in a fraction of the time.

The fire, which began Friday, Aug. 1, has burned roughly 84,000 acres and is now 9% contained, surpassing the Madre Fire’s 81,779 acres burned.⁣ The Madre Fire started on July 2 and was active for 24 days.

That's according to data published on Cal Fire's website.

Gifford Fire, smoke, Aug. 4_LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST.jpg
Gifford Fire, Aug. 4_LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST.jpg

Both fires started northeast of Santa Maria along Highway 166. The highway remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Several evacuation orders have been issued in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.⁣

The cause remains under investigation.⁣

More Gifford Fire Coverage

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg