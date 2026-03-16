A remarkable early-season March heat event is unfolding all week, with numerous record highs expected

Good evening, Central Coast!

Historic March Heat Ahead for the Central Coast!

A remarkable early-season March heat event is unfolding across San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, with temperatures climbing far above normal all week.

The heat will build through midweek and peak Wednesday through Friday, when inland areas could reach the mid-90s to near 100°, while even many coastal communities warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight temperatures will remain unusually mild, offering little relief and increasing the overall heat risk.

The cause of this extreme heat is an exceptionally strong high-pressure ridge, rare for March and capable of challenging both daily and all-time March temperature records across the region.

Residents should take precautions: stay well hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon hours, and check on vulnerable neighbors and pets.

Relief is expected this weekend as temperatures gradually ease, returning closer to seasonal levels by Sunday.

Below is a Heat Advisory until 8 pm on Friday.

Below is an Extreme Heat Warning from 10 am Tuesday until 8 pm Friday.

High pressure will keep us clear at night and sunny during the day. As the ridge of high pressure builds this week, we will see record high temperatures.

Stay cool and hydrated, Central Coast!

-Jim