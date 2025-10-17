Beautiful weekend conditions before an early work week cooldown

Happy weekend, Central Coast! Let's get this weekend started!

We have some gorgeous conditions to have a great couple of days! Here's Pismo Beach yesterday:

We have some high-pressure systems surrounding our region, bringing warmer conditions.

Here are some of the events going on this weekend to make the most of it.

Since yesterday, we're up 12 degrees in San Luis Obispo.

Offshore winds are part of the reason we're seeing some heat.

Winds will stay below advisory level criteria but will still be notable into the weekend. This is part of a widespread wind event that is bringing a light Santa Ana wind event to our south.

Next week, temperatures will take a small tumble as a very weak and dry cold front will make it to the region. This will drop a few degrees off our highs, but on the whole won't change much.

Here is a look at the next 7 days.

Have a fantastic weekend!