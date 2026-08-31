Cooling trend continues through Tuesday, with smoke impacts possible

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Hope you are all enjoying the dip in temperatures and the decrease in relative humidity! Here are the temperatures you can expect on Monday.

Now, the Central Coast is the site of multiple wildfires. This includes the Timber and Plaskett fires. Here is a look at how the smoke could impact us on Monday. It seems the worst of it will be for the northern part of San Luis Obispo County. There are evacuation warnings in some of these northern areas; you can find those in the article linked below.

UPDATE: Plaskett Fire grows to 15,479 acres; new evacuations issued

We'll be keeping you informed throughout the week on air quality. Overall, cooling will last through Tuesday, and warming will follow after that.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina