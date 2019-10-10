Toy Donations

Drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating locations or your local fire station. Toys will be distributed to local children who may not otherwise receive a toy during the holiday season.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast. If you would like to be a recipient of Season of Hope, please contact a local agency listed on this page.

On behalf of KSBY and all of the organizations we've teamed up with, thank you for helping those in need this holiday season.

San Luis Obispo County Drop-Off Locations

Santa Barbara County Drop-Off Locations

For Toy Resources in San Luis Obispo County:



For Toy Resources in Santa Barbara County: