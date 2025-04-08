Morning Minute: Fog advisory, burglary bust & tax deadline looms

Good morning, Central Coast! If you're heading out the door, be aware a dense fog advisory is in effect across the region until 9 A.M. Drive safely and allow a little extra time for your morning commute.



Two teams at Morro Bay High are turning to the community: They needfinancial support as they plan exciting athletic trips. The girls water polo team is raising funds for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Greece for a skills camp and international scrimmages. Meanwhile, the varsity football team is preparing for an out-of-state showdown in Hawaii. For more on both fundraising efforts visit KSBY.com.

They needfinancial support as they plan exciting athletic trips. The girls water polo team is raising funds for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Greece for a skills camp and international scrimmages. Meanwhile, the varsity football team is preparing for an out-of-state showdown in Hawaii. For more on both fundraising efforts visit KSBY.com. How local stores are reacting to tariffs: We’re taking a closer look at how budget cuts and tariffs are affecting our local businesses. KSBY stopped by SLO Asian Market, where the owner says prices have stayed the same, even with rising costs, and there are no plans to raise them anytime soon. Still, some customers tell us they’re stocking up just in case.

We’re taking a closer look at how budget cuts and tariffs are affecting our local businesses. KSBY stopped by SLO Asian Market, where the owner says prices have stayed the same, even with rising costs, and there are no plans to raise them anytime soon. Still, some customers tell us they’re stocking up just in case. Just one week left to file your taxes: This morning, I shared some quick tips from the IRS to save you time and stress:

File electronically, the IRS says it's faster and safer Double-check Social Security numbers and your math And don’t forget to sign and date your return, both spouses if it’s a joint filing

This morning, I shared some quick tips from the IRS to save you time and stress:

Local nonprofits CAPSLO and ECHO are bracing for potential federal funding cuts, prompting increased community outreach and strategic planning. CAPSLO’s 40 Prado Homeless Service Center is 38% federally funded, while its veterans program relies entirely on federal dollars. ECHO, which offers housing, food, and support services, is leaning on local donations and preparing for uncertainty tied to recent changes like the Emergency Housing Voucher Program freeze. Both organizations are urging the community to get involved, with upcoming events like ECHO’s Empty Bowls fundraiser highlighting the need for continued support.

Santa Barbara Police, working with the County Sheriff’s Department, arrested five suspects linked to a burglary ring on April 4th in Goleta. The group, from the Los Angeles area, posed as food delivery drivers to scout homes before attempting break-ins. After brief surveillance, authorities caught them in the act and made the arrests. All suspects are in custody with bail set at $250,000, and no local homes were burglarized.

The cost of a Mega Millions lottery ticket has increased from $2 to $5, as part of a series of game changes including a built-in multiplier and a higher starting jackpot. Some locals in Arroyo Grande say the price hike will make them play less often, though others still plan to try their luck. Officials say the updates will improve players' overall odds of winning a prize. The first drawing under the new rules is scheduled for Tuesday evening.