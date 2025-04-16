Morning Minute: Foster family goals, rocket launch, and pet care clinics

Good morning, Central Coast! It’s a brand-new day, Wednesday, April 16th, and we’re so glad you’re starting it with us. Let’s take a look at what’s making headlines across our community today.



Easter shopping brings hope to businesses: Local businesses are gearing up for the Easter holiday weekend, anticipating a boost in spending. Community reporter Sophia Villabla visited Morro Bay, where shop owners are stocking up on candy, food, and Easter-themed gifts. With national spending projections up this year, Central Coast businesses are hoping to see a similar trend.

In Santa Maria, the city’s police department is hosting public forums to address gang activity and drug use. Community reporter Karson Wells spoke with parents learning how to spot warning signs and stay informed on trends affecting local youth. You can read more on Karson’s full story at ksby.com. Rocket launch today: For the first time in 14 years, a Minotaur IV rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 12:33 P.M. Officials say the launch is part of the NROL-174 mission and marks the first Minotaur IV launch from the base since 2011.

San Luis Obispo County is working to find 75 foster homes by the end of 2025 through its “75-25 Initiative,” launched last May. So far, only 35% of that goal has been met, with 29 new families committed, leaving a need for 49 more homes. Officials say misconceptions about foster care often prevent people from taking the first step. The county emphasizes that foster families receive financial and practical support. Leaders are urging community members to help, especially for teens, young children, and emergency placements.

As the April 15 tax deadline approached, CPA offices like Nicholson and Schwartz in Santa Barbara saw a last-minute rush of activity. Partner Tony Vallejo said that about 30–40% of clients typically filed extensions, which was consistent with previous years. He explained that while an extension delayed filing, it didn’t delay payment, taxes still had to be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties. Some Santa Barbara residents expressed stress over the process, especially with complications like out-of-state moves, while others were more relaxed, particularly if they were expecting a refund. The IRS required all payments to be postmarked or submitted electronically by 11:59 P.M. local time.

Starting in April, the Cuesta Park Animal Hospital began hosting low-cost canine and feline vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 1 to 4 P.M. Hospital manager Casey Jankovich said preventative care is a high priority and that vaccines help prevent serious diseases. She noted the clinic was unique because it was offered weekly and held at a fully-functioning animal hospital, allowing pets to receive care on site in case of a negative reaction. The clinic was designed to be a more convenient and affordable option for pet owners. Hospital owner and veterinarian Ofer Cherbinsky added that unlike typical vaccine visits, the clinic didn’t require appointments or charge for the visit itself, only for the vaccines. Around 10 people showed up for the April 9 clinic, and Jankovich said it saved pet owners around $20 on vaccines.

After more than 20 years at KSBY, beloved evening meteorologist Dave Hovde is signing off, leaving behind a legacy of trust, expertise, and deep community connection. Since 2003, Dave has guided the Central Coast through countless weather events, earning the NWA and AMS seals and covering everything from blizzards to the devastating Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslide. His career began in North Dakota and took him through several markets before he made San Luis Obispo home. Known for his commitment to keeping viewers safe and his heartfelt connection with the community, Dave says he’s not going far and hopes to announce his next chapter soon. His final forecast airs in early June as KSBY begins a nationwide search for his successor.

