Morning Minute: High temps, fundraisers, and new CHP patrol vehicles

Cayucos Community Rallies to Save Fourth of July Celebration: Community members are stepping up to keep the beloved Fourth of July festivities alive in Cayucos. A fundraiser called May Madness is scheduled for this Saturday at the Cayucos Elementary School auditorium. Community reporter Sophia Villalba has more on the event and how you can purchase tickets to support the cause.

CHP Deploys New Low-Profile Patrol Vehicles: The California Highway Patrol is rolling out a new fleet of incognito vehicles aimed at catching unsafe drivers. These specially marked cars are designed to blend in with regular traffic while enforcing the rules of the road. While CHP has not yet released citation numbers, officials say more vehicles could be added based on results.

Road Work and Detours Begin in Atascadero: Drivers in Atascadero should prepare for detours along El Camino Real, between Highway 41 and Rosario Avenue. Crews are working on the Downtown ECR Project, which includes pavement striping and paving. Intersections and crosswalks in the area may be temporarily closed. The project is expected to wrap up by Friday, June 6.

SLO Partners, a program under the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, has received a grant from the Uplift Central Coast Catalyst program to support workforce development in fast-growing sectors like aerospace and advanced manufacturing. The funding will support boot camps and apprenticeships, currently piloted at Arroyo Grande High School, that teach high school students hands-on skills for in-demand careers that don’t require a four-year degree. With classes like wood shop, welding, and auto-shop, the initiative aims to bridge students directly to local employers, build confidence, and help them discover fulfilling career paths.

Local middle school students are putting their creativity on display at the Santa Maria Public Library during a special junior high art show called Beyond the Frame. Hosted in Shepard Hall and organized by the Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District, the exhibit features a variety of student artwork, including ceramics, photography, drawings, and paintings. Teacher Kurt Payne said the event highlights the talent and potential of young artists while encouraging time away from screens. The show is open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. through Thursday.

Community members gathered at the Historic Santa Maria Inn Gardens on Sunday for the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society's Garden Party Gala, a fundraiser celebrating 100 years of orchestral music on the Central Coast. The event featured food, drinks, a live auction, and a raffle, all in support of the Philharmonic. Executive Director Fran Saveriano noted the importance of the venue, saying the Santa Maria Inn has long supported the society and praised the region’s outdoor-friendly weather, despite a bit of wind. Proceeds will help fund the Philharmonic, which has been performing in North Santa Barbara County since 1925.