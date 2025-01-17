Morning Minute: New investments, health updates and more along the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast! It’s Friday, January 17th, and we’ve got a busy day ahead. From new investments in the region to rising norovirus cases, here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Meteorologist Vivian Rennie tells us: "Temps are falling below freezing this morning across much of the Central Coast, the good news comes from onshore winds bringing cooler and more humid weather."

After sitting empty for five months, the former Edna Valley Vineyards is gearing up for a fresh start under new local ownership, promising to bring a splash of excitement to the valley. With plans to revamp the tasting room, offer fine dining, and showcase those iconic Chardonnay vines, the new owners are crafting a one-stop haven for wine, food, and relaxation—without the downtown parking drama. While the new name is still under wraps, renovations are already underway to make this spot the toast of the Edna Valley.

The 2025 Morro Bay Bird Festival has officially taken flight, drawing over 800 bird lovers to nearly 260 feather-filled events over the next five days. First-timer Arthur Mitchell flew in all the way from Michigan, thrilled to swap his flatlands for ocean views and mountains, while local birder Mike Bush is leading the flock with fun trips along the stunning Bluff Trail. From birdwatching to sketching, there’s something for everyone—including a big boost for local hotels, as visitors flock to Morro Bay from across California and beyond!

SpaceX plans to double its rocket launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base by 2025, but the Department of the Air Force must first evaluate environmental impacts. Local residents, invited to weigh in at a public meeting, expressed concerns about noise, house-shaking vibrations, and air quality, while officials assured them the Environmental Impact Statement process would address these issues.

Norovirus, a highly contagious virus causing vomiting and diarrhea, is seeing unusually high cases across California, including the Central Coast. Wastewater testing in Santa Barbara County confirms elevated levels, and while most cases are mild and handled at home, both children and adults are affected. Symptoms include sudden vomiting, followed by diarrhea 12–24 hours after exposure, typically lasting 2–3 days.

Tips from Dr. Scott Piazza with Dignity Health:

Stay home if you're sick to avoid spreading the virus.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water—hand sanitizer is not effective.

Clean surfaces with bleach-based or peroxide-based solutions, as regular wipes may not work against norovirus.

The U.S. Justice Department has settled with San Luis Obispo County over unconstitutional jail conditions, including poor medical care, excessive force, and prolonged isolation for mentally ill inmates. The agreement requires reforms like improved suicide prevention, limited isolation, and independent oversight. While the Sheriff’s Office has made strides in healthcare and mental health services, further progress is needed for full compliance.

