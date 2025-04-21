Morning Minute: Pope Francis passes, rattlesnake warning, and free medical care

Good morning Central Coast, here are the top stories we are sharing on Daybreak this morning:



Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 , just one day after Easter, following recent health complications. He was the first Latin American and Jesuit pope. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, he dedicated his life to serving the Church and was known for championing the poor, advocating for environmental care, and pushing for reform within the Vatican. His papacy was marked by efforts to address clerical sexual abuse, promote social justice, and elevate the role of women in the Church.

SpaceX successfully launched the NROL-145 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office early Sunday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the Falcon 9 booster landing on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. This marks the first Phase 3 launchunder the Space Force's new contract structure, designed for faster mission timelines and expanded access for new providers.

Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa welcomed dozens of locals for its annual Easter Sunday mass, offering services in both English and Spanish. Many, like UC Santa Barbara student Bria McGahan, returned home to celebrate the holiday with family and attend mass together.

If you're navigating parenthood during a time when prices seem to be climbing higher every day, you're not alone. I spoke with Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo (PPS SLO), and they shared a startling statistic: one in two U.S. families struggle with diaper need, and 91% of their clients request diapers at every visit.

Fortunately, there are several local programs ready to help:



The WIC programs in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties provide free nutrition assistance, breastfeeding support, and healthy foods to pregnant women, new moms, and young children.

Organizations like PPS SLO and Family Care Network offer a wide range of services, from diapers and baby gear to parenting classes and one-on-one support.

And for those just starting the journey, First 5 California has a Free Kit for New Parents, filled with helpful guides and goodies designed to support you and your baby's development.

Rattlesnake sightings may be more frequent than usual this year, according to Cal Poly biology professor Dr. Emily Taylor, who attributes the increase to drought conditions that are driving snakes into yards in search of water. Spring is already a peak time for snake activity as they emerge from hibernation and enter mating season. While rattlesnakes are the only venomous snakes on the Central Coast, Taylor, who also runs Central Coast Snake Services, warns residents to be cautious around sources of water like bird baths and pools. If you see a rattlesnake, keep your distance, and if bitten, stay calm and call 911.

Santa Maria community members can access free medical and dental care during the upcoming Free One-Day Clinic on April 27, hosted by Life Hope Centers at the Santa Maria Seventh Day Adventist Church. From 8 A.M. to 4 P.M., attendees can receive services like vision and dental care, medical screenings, haircuts, and more, no ID, insurance, or payment required. Church Health Ministries Director Pinhkeo Southaphanh says the event is widely appreciated, especially by those without health insurance. All are welcome and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.